The Exiled – Neue Alpha für 01. Dezember angekündigt

Nachdem Entwickler Fairytale Distillery auf der gamescom bereits ankündigte, dass es eine finale Alpha zu The Exiled geben werde, machen sie nun Nägel mit Köpfen. Ab dem 01. Dezember 2016 wird ein Alpha-Test 24/7 für drei Wochen bis zum 21. Dezember 2016 laufen.
The Exiled – Das hat sich geändert
Wenn ihr an der Alpha teilnehmen wollt, müsst ihr euch als Tester dafür vor dem 15. November 2016 anmelden oder ein Development Supporter pack vom Store kaufen. Doch was hat sich seit der letzten Fassung getan? „Sämtliches Feedback, das wir vom letzten Alpha-Test erhalten haben, wurde ins Spiel gebracht. Das ist die mit Abstand beste Version des Spiels, die wir je veröffentlichen. Wir haben sehr viel Zeit damit verbracht, die Kern-Spielerfahrung zu verbessern.“
Und hier sind auch alle Änderungen im englischen Original:
Connected, dying game worlds
- In order to accomodate for the large numbers of players expected during the first days of alpha we will create dozens of game worlds for you. Each game world now supports around 150 concurrent players (up from 50 during the last Alpha). We will also add more server locations – likely in Brazil and South-East Asia. Of course we will keep our existing server locations in the EU and the US.
- Game worlds now require an active player base to defend against daily attacks on the valley. If players on one game world do not manage to donate enough resources to the defense, this world dies and all players on it will migrate as refugees to a different, more active game world.
- This will change up clan politics a lot during the course of the Alpha. This also leads to a bunch of additional changes that we’ll show you in our next update on the blog. Sneak-preview: Clans and leaderboards are now global so you can now challenge the best of the best wherever you play.
Improved game and server performance
- We’ve massively improved server performance and optimized our tutorial system. This means there will be minimal login queues even when thousands of players want to log in at the same time.
- We have massively improved combat targeting, ability use and movement, leading to a game that just feels better and more polished.
- There will now be big improvements in render performance for most players and lower network traffic for everybody.
New features and tweaks
- The in-game UI has been completely re-designed to show all important information in the right place at the right time. Especially the on-character UI has been massively decluttered.
- Many game events have been completely re-designed to be more challenging and we’re adding a bunch of social features for solo players and clans.
- And of course we improved game balance, fixed dozens of bugs and polished our game visuals.
- All details will be announced in our blog soon in the coming updates.