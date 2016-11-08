The Division – Survival-DLC & Patch 1.5 auf dem PTS

von Patrick Winter am 08/11/2016
The Division

Wenn ihr euch aktuell auf dem Public Test Servern von The Division einloggt, könnt ihr das neueste Update ausprobieren.

The Division – Survival DLC für PC-Spieler verfügbar

Dabei stehen euch sowohl PvE als auch PvP-Elemente von Survival zur Verfügung. Zudem könnt ihr auf die Änderungen von Patch 1.5 blicken. Im Rahmen des Survival-DLCs wird das Spiel in eine Survival-Simulation transformiert, in der ihr inmitten eines Blizzards um das Überleben kämpfen müsst.

Die Survival-Inhalte sind auf jene beschränkt, die einen Season Pass haben. Wenn ihr euch diesen nach dem 03. November 2016 gekauft habt, könnt ihr allerdings auch nicht auf den PTS gehen.

Und hier sind die derzeit bekannten Änderungen (via Reddit):

 

  • 2 game modes PvP Survival OR PvE Survival – Groups can meet on the map and help each other but not kill each other in PvE mode
  • 24 players on the LZ map
  • WHEN YOU DIE ==> GAME OVER! (you can be revived from the downed state)
  • hunger, cold mechanics
  • you are sick and need to extract yourself
  • you start with a pistol only and with no / bad gear
  • clothings have a ‘cold’ rating that protect from the blizzard
  • crafting plays an important role
  • there are ‘hideouts’ – like apartments (those are not safe house)
  • there are crafting benches in the hideouts
  • you need to build a new mask / virus filter when you want to enter the DZ / contaminated zones
  • on the borders of the map the enemies are weaker and get stronger when you move closer to the center of the map
  • No need to be L30 to play Survival – Just need access to the BoO
  • No link to World Tier – every player plays as the same difficulty level (you start with a simple green pistol) and work your way up

Außerdem fügt der Patch 1.5 ein neues World Tier, benannte Waffen, Gear Sets und mehr ein.

Link:
Quelle

