Steep – Alle Trophäen im Überblick

Wenn ihr Trophäen-Jäger seid und euch Steep für PS4 kauft, dann es natürlich einiges zu tun im Extrem-Sportspiel. Insgesamt warten 30 Erfolge!

Steep – Die Trophäen im Überblick

Dabei erwarten euch fünf Gold-, zwölf Silver-, zwölf Bronze- und eine Platin-Trophäe. Zudem gilt es so gut wie alle Aktivitäten bis ins kleinste Detail zu absolvieren. So müsst ihr unter anderem Level 25 erreichen, 100% des Spiels erkunden und sämtliche Mountain Stories abschließen. Und so weiter und so fort.

Hier sind nun die Trophäen:

Platinum

King of the mountain: Unlock all Trophies

Gold

The legend starts here: Reach REPUTATION level 25

No more secrets: Reach 100% exploration on ALL REGIONS in Alps

Mountain legend: Complete ALL the MOUNTAIN STORIES in Alps

Legendary legend!: Reach the LEGEND rank in 6 different fields of expertise

24 carats Gold challenger: Get all the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges

Silver

… and you shall find: Find and unlock ALL Drop Zones in Alps

Tour guide: Find ALL Points of Interest in Alps

The legend was not enough: Reach the LEGEND rank in 3 different fields of expertise

Shinier than Gold: Get all GOLD MEDALS in the Alps Invitational challenges

Scoring master: Score more than 2000 point in one jump (complete the Onboarding sequence)

Road to mountain knowledge: Complete 50% of the MOUNTAIN STORIES in Alps

Red-letter day: Get 15 Different MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Like the back of your hand: Reach 100% exploration on one REGION in Alps

Legen… wait for it…: Reach the LEGEND rank in any field of expertise

Halfway there: Reach REPUTATION level 10

Challenge accepted!: Get all the Bronze Medals on Alps Public Challenges

14 carats Gold challenger: Get 50% of the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges

Bronze

You’re ready now: Complete the ONBOARDING sequence

You spin around: Perform your first 1080° (complete the Onboarding sequence)

Upside down: Perform your first double backflip (complete the Onboarding sequence)

Tourist: Find 10 Points of Interest in Alps

The memory remains: Get 1 MEMORABLE MOMENT of each category

The end of the World: Reach the end of ALPS game world (complete the Onboarding sequence)

Shaked by the bell: Fly into and ring the village church bell while wingsuiting

Seek…: Find and unlock 10 Drop Zones in Alps

Once upon a time: Complete a MOUNTAIN STORY in Alps

Gold-plated challenger: Get 10% of the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges

Crash Test: Fall and endure between 90 and 99.9 Gs (complete the Onboarding sequence)

Baby steps: Reach the ROOKIE rank in any field of expertise

