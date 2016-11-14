Steep – Alle Trophäen im Überblick

Wenn ihr Trophäen-Jäger seid und euch Steep für PS4 kauft, dann es natürlich einiges zu tun im Extrem-Sportspiel. Insgesamt warten 30 Erfolge!
Steep – Die Trophäen im Überblick
Dabei erwarten euch fünf Gold-, zwölf Silver-, zwölf Bronze- und eine Platin-Trophäe. Zudem gilt es so gut wie alle Aktivitäten bis ins kleinste Detail zu absolvieren. So müsst ihr unter anderem Level 25 erreichen, 100% des Spiels erkunden und sämtliche Mountain Stories abschließen. Und so weiter und so fort.
Hier sind nun die Trophäen:
Platinum
- King of the mountain: Unlock all Trophies
Gold
- The legend starts here: Reach REPUTATION level 25
- No more secrets: Reach 100% exploration on ALL REGIONS in Alps
- Mountain legend: Complete ALL the MOUNTAIN STORIES in Alps
- Legendary legend!: Reach the LEGEND rank in 6 different fields of expertise
- 24 carats Gold challenger: Get all the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges
Silver
- … and you shall find: Find and unlock ALL Drop Zones in Alps
- Tour guide: Find ALL Points of Interest in Alps
- The legend was not enough: Reach the LEGEND rank in 3 different fields of expertise
- Shinier than Gold: Get all GOLD MEDALS in the Alps Invitational challenges
- Scoring master: Score more than 2000 point in one jump (complete the Onboarding sequence)
- Road to mountain knowledge: Complete 50% of the MOUNTAIN STORIES in Alps
- Red-letter day: Get 15 Different MEMORABLE MOMENTS
- Like the back of your hand: Reach 100% exploration on one REGION in Alps
- Legen… wait for it…: Reach the LEGEND rank in any field of expertise
- Halfway there: Reach REPUTATION level 10
- Challenge accepted!: Get all the Bronze Medals on Alps Public Challenges
- 14 carats Gold challenger: Get 50% of the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges
Bronze
- You’re ready now: Complete the ONBOARDING sequence
- You spin around: Perform your first 1080° (complete the Onboarding sequence)
- Upside down: Perform your first double backflip (complete the Onboarding sequence)
- Tourist: Find 10 Points of Interest in Alps
- The memory remains: Get 1 MEMORABLE MOMENT of each category
- The end of the World: Reach the end of ALPS game world (complete the Onboarding sequence)
- Shaked by the bell: Fly into and ring the village church bell while wingsuiting
- Seek…: Find and unlock 10 Drop Zones in Alps
- Once upon a time: Complete a MOUNTAIN STORY in Alps
- Gold-plated challenger: Get 10% of the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges
- Crash Test: Fall and endure between 90 and 99.9 Gs (complete the Onboarding sequence)
- Baby steps: Reach the ROOKIE rank in any field of expertise
