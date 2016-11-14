Steep – Alle Trophäen im Überblick

von Andreas Turin am 14/11/2016
0
vorheriger Artikel
Total War: Arena - Wargaming, SEGA und Creative Assembly geben Partnerschaft bekannt
nächster Artikel
Chaos Chronicle - Großes Jubiläums-Update veröffentlicht
Spieletester.com > News > 1Aktuelles > Steep – Alle Trophäen im Überblick
Rollenspiel
Steep

Wenn ihr Trophäen-Jäger seid und euch Steep für PS4 kauft, dann es natürlich einiges zu tun im Extrem-Sportspiel. Insgesamt warten 30 Erfolge!

Steep – Die Trophäen im Überblick

Dabei erwarten euch fünf Gold-, zwölf Silver-, zwölf Bronze- und eine Platin-Trophäe. Zudem gilt es so gut wie alle Aktivitäten bis ins kleinste Detail zu absolvieren. So müsst ihr unter anderem Level 25 erreichen, 100% des Spiels erkunden und sämtliche Mountain Stories abschließen. Und so weiter und so fort.

Hier sind nun die Trophäen:

Platinum

  • King of the mountain: Unlock all Trophies

Gold

  • The legend starts here: Reach REPUTATION level 25
  • No more secrets: Reach 100% exploration on ALL REGIONS in Alps
  • Mountain legend: Complete ALL the MOUNTAIN STORIES in Alps
  • Legendary legend!: Reach the LEGEND rank in 6 different fields of expertise
  • 24 carats Gold challenger: Get all the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges

Silver

  • … and you shall find: Find and unlock ALL Drop Zones in Alps
  • Tour guide: Find ALL Points of Interest in Alps
  • The legend was not enough: Reach the LEGEND rank in 3 different fields of expertise
  • Shinier than Gold: Get all GOLD MEDALS in the Alps Invitational challenges
  • Scoring master: Score more than 2000 point in one jump (complete the Onboarding sequence)
  • Road to mountain knowledge: Complete 50% of the MOUNTAIN STORIES in Alps
  • Red-letter day: Get 15 Different MEMORABLE MOMENTS
  • Like the back of your hand: Reach 100% exploration on one REGION in Alps
  • Legen… wait for it…: Reach the LEGEND rank in any field of expertise
  • Halfway there: Reach REPUTATION level 10
  • Challenge accepted!: Get all the Bronze Medals on Alps Public Challenges
  • 14 carats Gold challenger: Get 50% of the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges

Bronze

  • You’re ready now: Complete the ONBOARDING sequence
  • You spin around: Perform your first 1080° (complete the Onboarding sequence)
  • Upside down: Perform your first double backflip (complete the Onboarding sequence)
  • Tourist: Find 10 Points of Interest in Alps
  • The memory remains: Get 1 MEMORABLE MOMENT of each category
  • The end of the World: Reach the end of ALPS game world (complete the Onboarding sequence)
  • Shaked by the bell: Fly into and ring the village church bell while wingsuiting
  • Seek…: Find and unlock 10 Drop Zones in Alps
  • Once upon a time: Complete a MOUNTAIN STORY in Alps
  • Gold-plated challenger: Get 10% of the Gold Medals on Alps Public Challenges
  • Crash Test: Fall and endure between 90 and 99.9 Gs (complete the Onboarding sequence)
  • Baby steps: Reach the ROOKIE rank in any field of expertise

Link:
Quelle

Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Testbericht
1Aktuelles, News, Pc Spiele, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Steep
Über den Autor
Andreas Turin

Neueste Tests

Alle anzeigen
 
Watch_Dogs 2
8.0
 
Rhythm Paradise Megamix
8.0
 
Batman: The Telltale Series – Episode 3: New World Order
7.0
Drakensang spielen
Aktuelle Themen
 
Cloud Pirates
Gewinnspiel – Cloud Pirates: 100 Closed Beta Keys
 
Heroes of Incredible Tales
[Beendet] Gewinnspiel – Heroes of Incredible Tales Gem-Codes
 
Blizzcon 2016
BlizzCon 2016
 
Hired Ops
Hired Ops – Interview mit Anton Scheglov
 
Hitman
Hitman – Interview mit Christian Everdam
Alle anzeigen
Dragonborn spielen

Neueste Preview

Alle anzeigen
 
Steep

Steep Vorschau #2

09/11/2016
Andere Kanäle
Copyright © 2016 Spieletester.com, Alle Rechte vorbehalten