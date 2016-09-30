Spieletester.com – News of the Day (30.09.2016)

Wochenende! Und ein langes zugleich. Dennoch haben wir für Montag einen Artikel (Forza Horizon 3) in Petto, sodass ihr nicht ganz auf Content verzichten müsst. Die Tage danach sind prall gefüllt mit Artikel zu ReCore, Cloud Pirates, Mother Russia Bleeds, Batman: The Telltale Series und mehr! In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht einen angenehmen Abend.

– Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System

– Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

– Battleborn – Free-to-Play-Version im Anmarsch

– Bulletstorm – Remaster im Anmarsch

– Portal – JJ Abrams verspricht Ankündigung schon bald!

– Vampyr – Infos zum Gameplay

– For Honor – Bietet auch eine große Singleplayer-Kampagne

– War Thunder – Update 1.63 – Screenshots

– MegaTagmension Blanc + Neptune VS Zombies – PC – Screenshots

– Breakaway – Screenshots

– Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – Turnabout Time Traveller – Screenshots

– Extra Slot Stars – Screenshots

– Vampyr – 30.09.2016 – Screenshots

– Kingdom Come: Deliverance – 30.09.2016 – Screenshots

– Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Gameplay #3: Life on the Railroad

– War Thunder – Update 1.63: Desert Hunters Trailer

– Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – TwitchCon Trailer

– Caravan – Launch Trailer

– New World – Reveal Trailer

– Crucible – Reveal Trailer

– Breakaway – Announcement Trailer

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Launch Trailer

– Nintendo Classic Mini – A Blast from the Past Promo Video

– Titanfall 2 – Cinematic Trailer

– Rez Infinite – Behind the Scenes Video

– Monster Hunter Stories – Opening Movie

– Nidhogg 2 – Announcement Trailer

– Mafia III – Die Welt von New Bordeaux Teil 4: Combat

– Extra Slot Stars – Launch Trailer

– Dishonored 2 – Maschinenhaus Gameplay Trailer #2

– Dishonored 2 – Maschinenhaus Gameplay Trailer

– Paragon – Kwang Announcement Trailer

– Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – Femto Action Gameplay