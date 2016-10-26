Spieletester.com – News of the Day (26.10.2016)

von Adam Smieja am 26/10/2016
0
Uncharted Film - Neuer Director gefunden
Rollenspiel
Spieletester

Die Hälfte der Woche ist geschafft und es bleiben nur noch zwei Tage bis wir wieder ins Wochenende können. Bis dahin aber warten noch allerhand Artikel auf euch! In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht einen angenehmen Abend.

Neue Artikel:
WWE 2K17
Aragami

5 interessante News:
Evolve – Entwicklung eingestellt
Nintendo Switch – Nintendo will 2 Mio. Konsolen im März ausliefern
Overwatch – Starttermin für Season 3 & große Änderungen
Pokémon GO – Muss sich deutschem Recht beugen
World of Warcraft – Keine Infos zu Legacy Servern auf BlizzCon 2016

Neue Galerien:
Emergency 2017 – Screenshots
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – 26.10.2016 – Screenshots
Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters – Screenshots

Neue Videos:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Live Action Trailer
World of Warships – Halloween Mode: Saving Transylvania Trailer
Oh…Sir!! The Insult Simulator – Launch Trailer
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition – Launch Trailer
Super Dungeon Bros. – Crossbows Gameplay Trailer
Super Dungeon Bros. – Swords Gameplay Trailer
Super Dungeon Bros. – Hammers Gameplay Trailer
Super Dungeon Bros. – Wands Gameplay Trailer
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht – Erste Ordnung: Belagerung von Takodana Level Pack Trailer
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Launch Trailer
Minecraft: Story Mode The Complete Adventure – Launch Trailer
Paragon – Countess Overview Video
Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters Gameplay Trailer
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – Launch Trailer
Yakuza 0 – Goro Majima Trailer
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Skyrim Memories Video

Neueste Tests

WWE 2K17
Aragami
Azure Striker Gunvolt 2
Ubisoft
Timed Exclusive – Ubisoft & Blue Byte feiern Jubiläen
 
Chronicle: Runescape Legends
[Beendet] Gewinnspiel – Chronicle: Runescape Legends Epic Packs
 
League of Angels II
Gewinnspiel – League of Angels II Fan-Packs [Beendet]
 
PlayStation VR
Timed Exclusive – PlayStation VR: Alle Launch-Titel im Überblick
 
PlayStation VR
Timed Exclusive – PlayStation VR: Die Technik im Überblick
