Spieletester.com – News of the Day (26.10.2016)

Die Hälfte der Woche ist geschafft und es bleiben nur noch zwei Tage bis wir wieder ins Wochenende können. Bis dahin aber warten noch allerhand Artikel auf euch! In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht einen angenehmen Abend.
Neue Artikel:
– WWE 2K17
– Aragami
5 interessante News:
– Evolve – Entwicklung eingestellt
– Nintendo Switch – Nintendo will 2 Mio. Konsolen im März ausliefern
– Overwatch – Starttermin für Season 3 & große Änderungen
– Pokémon GO – Muss sich deutschem Recht beugen
– World of Warcraft – Keine Infos zu Legacy Servern auf BlizzCon 2016
Neue Galerien:
– Emergency 2017 – Screenshots
– Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – 26.10.2016 – Screenshots
– Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters – Screenshots
Neue Videos:
– Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Live Action Trailer
– World of Warships – Halloween Mode: Saving Transylvania Trailer
– Oh…Sir!! The Insult Simulator – Launch Trailer
– Hasbro Family Fun Pack Super Edition – Launch Trailer
– Super Dungeon Bros. – Crossbows Gameplay Trailer
– Super Dungeon Bros. – Swords Gameplay Trailer
– Super Dungeon Bros. – Hammers Gameplay Trailer
– Super Dungeon Bros. – Wands Gameplay Trailer
– LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht – Erste Ordnung: Belagerung von Takodana Level Pack Trailer
– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Launch Trailer
– Minecraft: Story Mode The Complete Adventure – Launch Trailer
– Paragon – Countess Overview Video
– Cities: Skylines – Natural Disasters Gameplay Trailer
– Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension – Launch Trailer
– Yakuza 0 – Goro Majima Trailer
– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Skyrim Memories Video