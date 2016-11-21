Spieletester.com – News of the Day (21.11.2016)

Das Wochenende ist vorbei und wir haben eine spannende Woche vor uns. Morgen lest ihr unseren Test zu Crazy Machines 3 und in den Tagen darauf einen Artikel zu Just Dance 2017, Ronin und mehr. In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht einen angenehmen Start in die Woche!

Neuer Artikel:

– Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension

5 interessante News:

– Overwatch – Graphic Novel wird eingestellt

– Adrift – Erscheint nicht mehr für Xbox One

– Nintendo Switch – Umsetzung von Xenoblade Chronicles X in Arbeit?

– Final Fantasy XV – Details zum Day-One-Patch

– Cyberpunk 2077 – Witcher 3-Producer sagt: ‚Es wird verdammt geil‘

Neue Galerien:

– Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – 21.11.2016 – Screenshots

– Path of Exile – Breach League – Screenshots

– Danganronpa Another Epidode: Ultra Despair Girls – PS4/PC – Screenshots

– Final Fantasy XV – 21.11.2016 – Screenshots

Neue Videos:

– Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Cast Trailer

– Path of Exile – Breach League Trailer

– Star Citizen – Intro to the Galactic Tour

– Star Citizen – Behind The Big Guns of the UEE

– Star Citizen – Big Guns of the UEE Trailer

– Star Citizen – The Ships of 2.6

– Star Citizen – Behind The Scenes: Prowler

– Star Citizen – Star Marine Preview

– Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – PS4 Announcement Trailer

– LEGO Dimensions – Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer

– Tekken 7 – Your Story, Your Fight Trailer

– Valkyria Azure Revolution – Prologue Trailer

– Space Hulk: Deathwing – Campaign Gameplay Demo