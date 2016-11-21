Spieletester.com – News of the Day (21.11.2016)

von Adam Smieja am 21/11/2016
Overwatch - Graphic Novel wird eingestellt
Das Wochenende ist vorbei und wir haben eine spannende Woche vor uns. Morgen lest ihr unseren Test zu Crazy Machines 3 und in den Tagen darauf einen Artikel zu Just Dance 2017, Ronin und mehr. In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht einen angenehmen Start in die Woche!

Neuer Artikel:
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence – Ascension

5 interessante News:
Overwatch – Graphic Novel wird eingestellt
Adrift – Erscheint nicht mehr für Xbox One
Nintendo Switch – Umsetzung von Xenoblade Chronicles X in Arbeit?
Final Fantasy XV – Details zum Day-One-Patch
Cyberpunk 2077 – Witcher 3-Producer sagt: ‚Es wird verdammt geil‘

Neue Galerien:
Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – 21.11.2016 – Screenshots
Path of Exile – Breach League – Screenshots
Danganronpa Another Epidode: Ultra Despair Girls – PS4/PC – Screenshots
Final Fantasy XV – 21.11.2016 – Screenshots

Neue Videos:
Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse – Cast Trailer
Path of Exile – Breach League Trailer
Star Citizen – Intro to the Galactic Tour
Star Citizen – Behind The Big Guns of the UEE
Star Citizen – Big Guns of the UEE Trailer
Star Citizen – The Ships of 2.6
Star Citizen – Behind The Scenes: Prowler
Star Citizen – Star Marine Preview
Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – PS4 Announcement Trailer
LEGO Dimensions – Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer
Tekken 7 – Your Story, Your Fight Trailer
Valkyria Azure Revolution – Prologue Trailer
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Campaign Gameplay Demo

Über den Autor
Adam Smieja
... ist Chefredakteur bei Spieletester.com und seit der Gründung 2003 mit dabei. Am liebsten spielt er Strategiespiele wie StarCraft II oder Rollenspiele.
