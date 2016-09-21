Spieletester.com – News of the Day (21.09.2016)

Die Hälfte der Woche ist geschafft und es bleiben nur noch zwei Tage bis zum wohlverdienten Wochenende. Morgen lest ihr übrigens unseren Test zu The Other 99. In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht euch einen angenehmen Abend!
Neuer Artikel:
– The Tomorrow Children
5 interessante News:
– Xbox Project Scorpio – Preispunkt wird „eine interessante Diskussion“
– Microsoft – PS4 Pro Specs sind „nicht genug für echtes 4K“
– Pokémon GO – PvP & Handel kommen, wenn auch spät
– Nintendo NX – Pokémon CEO bestätigt Hybrid-Konsole
– BioShock The Collection – PC-Patch für Teil 1 & 2 in Arbeit
Neue Galerien:
– Hired Ops – Screenshots
– Sniper Elite 4 – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
– Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
– Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
– Pokémon Mond/Sonne – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
Neue Videos:
– Skyforge – Raid Trailer
– WWE 2K17 – MyCareer Trailer
– Dead Rising 4 – Return to the Mall Trailer
– King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon – Announcement Trailer
– Hired Ops – Reveal Teaser
– Star Wars: Battlefront – Death Star DLC Launch Trailer
– Sniper Elite 4 – Gameplay Trailer
– Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – Launch Trailer
– RIGS – Defining the Art Style
– Rez Infinite – Arena X Reveal Trailer
– Sea of Thieves – Inn-side Story #4: Let there be Light
– Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – Launch Trailer
– Forza Horizon 3 – Launch Trailer
– Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Die Begegnung Trailer
– Pokémon Mond/Sonne – Editionsspezifische Pokémon Trailer
– Lastfight – Launch Trailer
– Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – Behind the Scenes Video