Spieletester.com – News of the Day (21.09.2016)

von Adam Smieja am 21/09/2016
Akiba's Beat - Japan-Termin enthüllt, Vita-Version verschoben
Die Hälfte der Woche ist geschafft und es bleiben nur noch zwei Tage bis zum wohlverdienten Wochenende. Morgen lest ihr übrigens unseren Test zu The Other 99. In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht euch einen angenehmen Abend!

The Tomorrow Children

5 interessante News:
Xbox Project Scorpio – Preispunkt wird „eine interessante Diskussion“
Microsoft – PS4 Pro Specs sind „nicht genug für echtes 4K“
Pokémon GO – PvP & Handel kommen, wenn auch spät
Nintendo NX – Pokémon CEO bestätigt Hybrid-Konsole
BioShock The Collection – PC-Patch für Teil 1 & 2 in Arbeit

Neue Galerien:
Hired Ops – Screenshots
Sniper Elite 4 – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
Pokémon Mond/Sonne – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots

Neue Videos:
Skyforge – Raid Trailer
WWE 2K17 – MyCareer Trailer
Dead Rising 4 – Return to the Mall Trailer
King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon – Announcement Trailer
Hired Ops – Reveal Teaser
Star Wars: Battlefront – Death Star DLC Launch Trailer
Sniper Elite 4 – Gameplay Trailer
Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – Launch Trailer
RIGS – Defining the Art Style
Rez Infinite – Arena X Reveal Trailer
Sea of Thieves – Inn-side Story #4: Let there be Light
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – Launch Trailer
Forza Horizon 3 – Launch Trailer
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Die Begegnung Trailer
Pokémon Mond/Sonne – Editionsspezifische Pokémon Trailer
Lastfight – Launch Trailer
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom – Behind the Scenes Video

