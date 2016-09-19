Spieletester.com – News of the Day (19.09.2016)

von Adam Smieja am 19/09/2016
0
Horizon: Zero Dawn - Zweites Projekt zugunsten des Spiels aufgegeben
Rollenspiel
Das Wochenende ist vorbei und wir blicken auf eine relativ entspannte neue Woche ohne Messestress. Für den weiteren Verlauf der Woche haben wir Tests zu The Other 99, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, The Tomorrow Children und mehr in Arbeit. In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht einen angenehmen Abend!

World of Warcraft: Legion

Horizon: Zero Dawn – Zweites Projekt zugunsten des Spiels aufgegeben
Pokémon GO – Streamer wird live überfallen und beraubt
Xbox Project Scorpio – First-Party-Spiele nativ in 4K
Death Stranding – Kojima spricht über Releasetermin und mehr
Final Fantasy XV – Unterstützt PS4 Pro vom Launch an

Metal Gear Survive – 19.09.2016 – Screenshots
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – 19.09.2016 – Screenshots
Birthdays the Beginning – Screenshots

Gears of War 4 – Launch Trailer
Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 3.4: Soul Surrender Trailer
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – TGS 2016 Trailer #2
Tekken 7 – TGS 2016 Gameplay Trailer
Brotherhood Final Fantasy XV – Episode 5: The Warmth of Light
Metal Gear Survive – TGS 2016 Gameplay Demo

Spieletester
Adam Smieja
... ist Chefredakteur bei Spieletester.com und seit der Gründung 2003 mit dabei. Am liebsten spielt er Strategiespiele wie StarCraft II oder Rollenspiele.

World of Warcraft: Legion
8.0
1
 
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice
8.0
 
Okhlos
9.0
The Purge: Election Year
[Beendet] Gewinnspiel – The Purge: Election Year
 
THQ Nordic
THQ Nordic – gamescom 2016 Round-Up
 
Bigben Interactive WRC 6
Bigben Interactive – gamescom 2016 Round-Up
 
Perfect World
Perfect World – gamescom 2016 Round-Up
 
Daedalic Entertainment
Daedalic Entertainment – gamescom 2016 Round-Up
