Spieletester.com – News of the Day (18.11.2016)

Wochenende! Endlich wieder zwei freie Tage genießen. Und für mich persönlich ist es das erste freie Wochenende seit einem Monat. Glaubt mir: Ich werde das genießen! In diesem Sinne: Spieletester.com wünscht ein schönes Wochenende!
Neue Artikel:
– Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
– Tyranny
5 interessante News:
– Destiny 2 – Gerücht: Ankündigung auf PlayStation Experience?
– Fallout 4 – PS4 Pro Patch kommt bald
– Pokémon Mond/Sonne – Gerücht: Erscheint auch für Switch
– Final Fantasy XV – Day One Patch enthält Updates & Extras
– Total War: Warhammer – Neue Erweiterung erscheint Anfang Dezember!
Neue Galerien:
– WWE SuperCard – Season 3 – Screenshots
– Master of Orion – Revenge of the Antares – Screenshots
– Carbon Warfare – Screenshots
– Operation Babel: New Tokyo Legacy – Screenshots
– Total War: Warhammer – Realm of the Wood Elves – Screenshots
– Genital Jousting – Screenshots
– Dynasty Warriors Godseekers – Screenshots
– Fallout Shelter – 18.11.2016 – Screenshots
Neue Videos:
– NBA 2K17 – Park After Dark Trailer
– WWE SuperCard – Saison 3: John Cena Trailer
– WWE SuperCard – Saison 3: Big Show Trailer
– Steep – Fahrt wie Luke Aikins
– Steep – Fahre wie Louie Vito
– Carbon Warfare – Launch Trailer
– The Last Guardian – Cinematic Trailer
– Killing Floor 2 – Launch Trailer
– Master of Orion – Revenge of the Antares Trailer
– Total War: Warhammer – Realm of the Wood Elves Announcement Trailer
– Digimon World: Next Order – The Digi’Hunt begins
– Batman: The Telltale Series – Episode 4: Guardian of Gotham Trailer
– Genital Jousting – Early Access Trailer
– Die Zwerge – Meet The Dwarves: Rodario
– Let It Die – Entwicklertagebuch #5
– Dynasty Warriors Godseekers – Introduction Trailer
– Dynasty Warriors Godseekers – Gameplay Trailer 2
– Dynasty Warriors Godseekers – Gameplay Trailer 1
– Blackwood Crossing – Developer Gameplay Walkthrough