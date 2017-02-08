  • rss
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition The Elder Scrolls VI Bethesda

Skyrim Special Edition – Patchnotes für Update 1.4

  • Benjamin Dadash-Natadj
  • 08/02/2017
  0

Die Skyrim Special Edition bekommt im Laufe der Woche ein frisches Update spendiert. Und wir haben die Patchnotes für euch parat!

Skyrim Special Edition – Mods im Fokus

Das ist neu:

New Features

  • Added Featured category for mods
  • Added ability to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorited filters by today, week, month and all time
  • Added number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu
  • Added number of favorites count to Mod Details page
  • Added required dependencies to Mod Details page

Fixes

  • General performance and stability improvements
  • Improvements to Reporting mods categories
  • Fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu
  • Improved Bethesda.net error messaging

Auf dem PC ist das Update bereits verfügbar.

Quelle

