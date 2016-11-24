PlayStation Experience 2016 – Komplettes Line-Up & Mysterien

von Benjamin Dadash-Natadj am 24/11/2016
0
Wenn Sony am 03. und 04. Dezember 2016 die PlayStation Experience 2016 abhält, dann gibt es wieder viele Neuheiten zu sehen. Nun ist das Line-Up final angekündigt worden.

PlayStation Experience 2016 – Vier unangekündigte Projekte

Nachdem Sony zuvor nur eine vage Angabe zu den Details des Events gab, gibt es nun alle Infos zum Line-Up. Und dabei sind auch vier unangekündigte Projekte. Zunächst aber steht das PlayStation Showcase, also die Keynote, am 03. Dezember 2016 um 19 Uhr deutscher Zeit an. Allerdings ist bisher nicht klar, ob die Show via Stream zu sehen sein wird. Anschließend gibt es sechs Panels von Line-Ups, wovon drei am Samstag stattfinden. Und genau diese drei sind bisher ohne konkrete Details. Am Sonntag hingegen ist unter anderem Horizon: Zero Dawn zu sehen.

Insgesamt warten 100 Spiele auf dem Event auf die Zocker, wobei nur 96 davon enthüllt wurden.

Hier ist die Liste:

 

  • 2064: Read Only Memories
  • 3on3 Freestyle
  • Aaero
  • Ace Combat 7
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Bound
  • Boundless
  • Brawlhalla
  • Chasm
  • Cosmic Star Heroine
  • Cryptark
  • Death Tales
  • Death’s Gambit
  • Destiny: Rise of Iron
  • Disc Jam
  • Divide
  • Drawn to Death
  • EarthNight
  • Eitr
  • EVE Valkyrie
  • Everything
  • Fallen Legion
  • Fantasy Strike
  • Farpoint
  • Flinthook
  • For Honor
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Future Unfolding
  • FutureGrind
  • Gang Beasts
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves
  • GNOG
  • Graceful Explosion Machine
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • GT Sport
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone
  • Heart Forth, Alicia
  • Here They Lie
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • I Expect You To Die
  • Jenny LeClue: Detectivú
  • Just Shapes & Beats
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Let It Die
  • Loot Rascals
  • Mages of Mystralia
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
  • MLB The Show
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Monsters and Monocles
  • Mosaic
  • NBA 2KVR
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Night in the Woods
  • Nioh
  • Obduction
  • Orcs Must Die! Unchained
  • Persona 5
  • Plague Road
  • Pox Nora
  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
  • Pyre
  • Rain World
  • Rainbow 6 Siege
  • Randall
  • Ray’s the Dead
  • Refactor
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PS VR)
  • Robinson: The Journey (PS VR)
  • Salt and Sanctuary
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shakedown: Hawaii
  • SmuggleCraft
  • Snake Pass
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
  • Sonic Mania
  • Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif
  • Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-wing VR Mission
  • Statik
  • Street Fighter V
  • Sundered
  • The Church in the Darkness
  • The King of Fighters XIV
  • The Last Guardian
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: Survival
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • VR Worlds
  • Watch_Dogs 2
  • XING: The Land Beyond
  • Yakuza 0
  • YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
  • Yooka-Laylee

PlayStation Experience 2016
