PlayStation Experience 2016 – Komplettes Line-Up & Mysterien

Wenn Sony am 03. und 04. Dezember 2016 die PlayStation Experience 2016 abhält, dann gibt es wieder viele Neuheiten zu sehen. Nun ist das Line-Up final angekündigt worden.

PlayStation Experience 2016 – Vier unangekündigte Projekte

Nachdem Sony zuvor nur eine vage Angabe zu den Details des Events gab, gibt es nun alle Infos zum Line-Up. Und dabei sind auch vier unangekündigte Projekte. Zunächst aber steht das PlayStation Showcase, also die Keynote, am 03. Dezember 2016 um 19 Uhr deutscher Zeit an. Allerdings ist bisher nicht klar, ob die Show via Stream zu sehen sein wird. Anschließend gibt es sechs Panels von Line-Ups, wovon drei am Samstag stattfinden. Und genau diese drei sind bisher ohne konkrete Details. Am Sonntag hingegen ist unter anderem Horizon: Zero Dawn zu sehen.

Insgesamt warten 100 Spiele auf dem Event auf die Zocker, wobei nur 96 davon enthüllt wurden.

Hier ist die Liste:

2064: Read Only Memories

3on3 Freestyle

Aaero

Ace Combat 7

Batman: Arkham VR

Bound

Boundless

Brawlhalla

Chasm

Cosmic Star Heroine

Cryptark

Death Tales

Death’s Gambit

Destiny: Rise of Iron

Disc Jam

Divide

Drawn to Death

EarthNight

Eitr

EVE Valkyrie

Everything

Fallen Legion

Fantasy Strike

Farpoint

Flinthook

For Honor

Full Throttle Remastered

Future Unfolding

FutureGrind

Gang Beasts

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

GNOG

Graceful Explosion Machine

Gravity Rush 2

GT Sport

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone

Heart Forth, Alicia

Here They Lie

Horizon Zero Dawn

Human: Fall Flat

I Expect You To Die

Jenny LeClue: Detectivú

Just Shapes & Beats

Killing Floor 2

Knights and Bikes

Let It Die

Loot Rascals

Mages of Mystralia

Masquerada: Songs and Shadows

MLB The Show

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monsters and Monocles

Mosaic

NBA 2KVR

Nidhogg 2

Night in the Woods

Nioh

Obduction

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Persona 5

Plague Road

Pox Nora

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Pyre

Rain World

Rainbow 6 Siege

Randall

Ray’s the Dead

Refactor

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PS VR)

Robinson: The Journey (PS VR)

Salt and Sanctuary

Shadow Warrior 2

Shakedown: Hawaii

SmuggleCraft

Snake Pass

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

Sonic Mania

Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif

Star Wars Battlefront Rogue One: X-wing VR Mission

Statik

Street Fighter V

Sundered

The Church in the Darkness

The King of Fighters XIV

The Last Guardian

Tooth and Tail

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: Survival

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

VR Worlds

Watch_Dogs 2

XING: The Land Beyond

Yakuza 0

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

Yooka-Laylee

