PlayStation 4 – SDK-Update deutet auf PSN ID-Änderung hin

von Patrick Winter am 16/11/2016
0
Wenn auch ihr zu den vielen Spielern gehört, die ihren PSN-Namen ändern wollen, dann gibt es neue Hoffnung! Das neueste Update des PlayStation 4 SDKs gibt durchaus Hinweise auf eine entsprechende Umsetzung in naher Zukunft.

PlayStation 4 – Bisher nur ein Gerücht

Dabei hat der NeoGAF-Nutzer kirbasin die Updates für die Unreal Engine 4.14 gelesen und das hier bemerkt.

Refactored the PlayStation 4 Online Subsystem engine plugin to support PlayStation 4 SDK version 4.008.061.

Deprecated the use of “Sce Np Online Id,” replacing it with “Sce Np Account Id,” as per Sony’s recommendation. Online users are now exclusively identified by their “Sce Np Account Id.”

Simplified the handling of unique net IDs across the PS4 online subsystem.

Switched from “Np Toolkit” to “Np Toolkit2,” to support the new APIs which work with “Sce Np Account Id.”

Added asynchronous name resolution to convert between “Sce Np Online Id” and “Sce Np Account Id,” using Sony’s ID mapper web interface.

For PlayStation 4 online users, the “To String” and “Get Bytes” functions in “Unique Net Id” now return the user’s “Sce Np Account Id.”

Previously these functions returned the user’s “Sce Np Online Id.” Any custom online code or services backend will need to handle identifying users by their “Sce Np Account Id,” as according to Sony’s recommendations.

If required, the “Sce Np Online Id” for local users and friends can be obtained via the “Get Display Name” interface in “Online User.”

Natürlich ist das alles andere als konkretes Beweismaterial, aber anscheinend plant Sony eine Änderung, mit der sie PSN IDs via interne Account-ID abrufen werden. Das würde es erlauben, die Daten vom Anzeigenamen zu differenzieren. Ob uns vielleicht eine Ankündigung auf der PSX im Dezember erwartet?

PlayStation 4
