NBA 2K17 – Update erschienen

Nachdem NBA 2K17 erfolgreich veröffentlicht wurde, gibt es nun einen weiteren Patch für das Spiel. Ob es diesmal auch wirklich alle Wehwehchen ausmerzt?
NBA 2K17 – Update funktioniert mit allen Savegames
Dabei betonen die Entwickler, dass die ganzen Fixes mit euren bestehenden Savegames für das Spiel funktionieren werden. Und ohne viele Worte zu verlieren, wollen wir euch sogleich die umfassenden Patchnotes präsentieren.
General
- Corrected an issue where some postrelease uniform colors would clash with the opposing team’s uniform in certain matchups.
- After a made basket, the score will no longer update on the scoreboard until after the animation has completed; this should be much less confusing.
- Fixed a case where your friends list in the Who’s Online menu would disappear while viewing it.
- Contact Dunk animations should now properly stay equipped on your MyPLAYER.
Gameplay
- The Relentless Finisher badge should now give the proper bonuses on contact layups when leveling it up.
- Fixed an extremely rare hang that could occur when a player was attempting to grab a rebound.
MyPARK / 2K PRO-AM
- Fixed a case where certain jump shot animations would result in the shot meter reporting an incorrect very late timing during high-latency situations.
- Addressed an issue where you would not be granted a win if your opponent disconnected during a Pro-Am Walk-On/Team game under certain conditions.
- Users in Ante-Up will now always be presented with the correct ante-up amount prior to joining the Got Next queue.
MyCAREER / MyCOURT
- Corrected a case that would result in loading into a black screen heading into a game.
- Connection events will now always appear on the schedule once you agree to them/set them up.
- Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to enter the 3PT/Dunk Contest when your MyPLAYER was injured.
- Fixed a hang that could occur when loading into a Live Practice when a number of players on your team were simultaneously injured.
Link:
Quelle
Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Kai Frenkel
Über den Autor
Dir könnte auch gefallen:
Steam – Vollwertige DualShock-4-Unterstützung
TweetNachdem Steam-Spiele seit vielen, vielen Jahren auch mit einem Xbox-Controller gespielt wurden konnte, gesellt sich nun eine weitere Option hinzu. Valve und Sony haben den Drücker der PS4, den DualShock-4-Controller, nativ ins System integriert. [...]
Overwatch – Keine Easter Eggs im Zusammenhang mit Krähen
TweetNachdem Blizzard am Dienstag das Halloween-Event zu Overwatch startete, haben Fans vermeintliche Easter Eggs gesucht. Dabei waren sie beim neuesten Brawl angeblich fündig geworden. Doch jetzt heißt es: Zurückrudern, hier gibt es nämlich nichts zu [...]
Watch_Dogs 2 – Ubisoft kündigt Watch_Dogs Film Fest an
TweetUbisoft kündigte heute das erste weltweite Filmfestival zu WATCH_DOGS 2 an, das vom 15. Oktober 2016 bis zum 15. November dauert. Die Teilnehmer können dabei ihrer Kreativität zum Thema „Hackende Helden“ freien Lauf lassen. Das WATCH_DOGS [...]