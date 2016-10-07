Hired Ops – Systemanforderungen enthüllt

von Benjamin Dadash-Natadj am 07/10/2016
0
Hired Ops

AbsolutSoft, Entwickler des Online Shooters Hired Ops hat die minimalen und empfohlenen Systemanforderungen veröffentlicht.

Hired Ops – Moderate Anforderungen im Detail

Minimale Systemanforderungen:

Betriebssystem: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel ® Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X 3 8750 or better

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Grafikkarte: mindestens 512 MB VRAM und muss DirectX 9 und Pixel Shader 3.0 unterstützen

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Festplattenspeicher: 8 GB

 

Empfohlene Systemanforderungen:

Betriebssystem: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8120 @ 3.1 Ghz or better

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Grafikkarte: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (GTX 760) or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (R9, 280x 2 GB VRAM) oder besser

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Festplattenspeicher: 8 GB SSD

Hired Ops
