FIFA 17 – Erster Patch erschienen

von Andreas Turin am 19/10/2016
0
FIFA 17

Nachdem PC-Spieler bereits vor wenigen Tagen das erste Update zu FIFA 17 erhielten, sind nun auch PS4- und Xbox-One-Spieler dran. Und ganz nebenbei haben die Entwickler auch die Patchnotes enthüllt.

FIFA 17 – Die Updates im Überblick

Gameplay:

  • A situation where cancel was unresponsive after requesting a clearance.
  • A rare situation where the penalty shootout should have ended earlier.
  • Increased the CPU AI tendency to attack directly.
  • An issue where players sometimes overrun the ball after a skill move.
  • Increased the chance of error from ground crosses (triple tap).
  • Improvements to ball physics where shots off the goal posts lose too much speed.
  • Goalkeeper positioning for corner kicks improved.
  • Improvements made to player switching from corners and free kicks.
  • An issue where the player would control the ball instead of attempting a clearance.
  • Improvements to contested headers logic from corner kicks.
  • General fixes for player controlled celebrations.
  • Cut scene for contentious fouls can now be skipped.
  • Improved the general responsiveness of shooting.
  • Minor improvement to passing responsiveness when the ball is in the air.

Pro Clubs:

  • Increased experience required for the higher overall ratings in Pro Clubs. *
  • Addressed an issue where a player’s customized facial features did not display properly in game.

Ultimate Team:

  • FUT Single Player difficulty no longer defaults to your CPU setting.
  • Addressed an issue where the player is forced to substitute an injured player in FUT online matches.
  • Corrected the shooting and crossing text in custom tactics

Career mode:

  • Addressed a situation where the CPU AI would frequently leave star players on the bench.

Visual changes:

  • Added new components of the 2016/17 Premier League broadcast package.
  • Updated team kits, banners and flags for Velez Sarsfield and Tigre.
  • The goalkeeper now correctly celebrates after catching the final penalty in a shootout.
  • Addressed an issue where the selected kit isn’t the one used in-game.
  • Addressed frame-rate issue during pre-match skill game.
  • Addressed an issue where the fog from a player’s breath was detached from their position.
  • General overlay fixes.
