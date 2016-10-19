FIFA 17 – Erster Patch erschienen

Nachdem PC-Spieler bereits vor wenigen Tagen das erste Update zu FIFA 17 erhielten, sind nun auch PS4- und Xbox-One-Spieler dran. Und ganz nebenbei haben die Entwickler auch die Patchnotes enthüllt.
FIFA 17 – Die Updates im Überblick
Gameplay:
- A situation where cancel was unresponsive after requesting a clearance.
- A rare situation where the penalty shootout should have ended earlier.
- Increased the CPU AI tendency to attack directly.
- An issue where players sometimes overrun the ball after a skill move.
- Increased the chance of error from ground crosses (triple tap).
- Improvements to ball physics where shots off the goal posts lose too much speed.
- Goalkeeper positioning for corner kicks improved.
- Improvements made to player switching from corners and free kicks.
- An issue where the player would control the ball instead of attempting a clearance.
- Improvements to contested headers logic from corner kicks.
- General fixes for player controlled celebrations.
- Cut scene for contentious fouls can now be skipped.
- Improved the general responsiveness of shooting.
- Minor improvement to passing responsiveness when the ball is in the air.
Pro Clubs:
- Increased experience required for the higher overall ratings in Pro Clubs. *
- Addressed an issue where a player’s customized facial features did not display properly in game.
Ultimate Team:
- FUT Single Player difficulty no longer defaults to your CPU setting.
- Addressed an issue where the player is forced to substitute an injured player in FUT online matches.
- Corrected the shooting and crossing text in custom tactics
Career mode:
- Addressed a situation where the CPU AI would frequently leave star players on the bench.
Visual changes:
- Added new components of the 2016/17 Premier League broadcast package.
- Updated team kits, banners and flags for Velez Sarsfield and Tigre.
- The goalkeeper now correctly celebrates after catching the final penalty in a shootout.
- Addressed an issue where the selected kit isn’t the one used in-game.
- Addressed frame-rate issue during pre-match skill game.
- Addressed an issue where the fog from a player’s breath was detached from their position.
- General overlay fixes.
Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Andreas Turin
Über den Autor
Dir könnte auch gefallen:
Blade & Soul – Neues Update ‚Weißwallagune‘ angekündigt
TweetNCSOFT kündigt heute an, dass Weißwallagune, das neue Update für Blade & Soul, am Mittwoch, den 26. Oktober erscheint. Blade & Soul – Das ist im Update Das Update führt ein neues Schlachtfeld für zwei Teams von jeweils sechs Spielern [...]
Ubisoft – Ubicollectibles Figuren zum Assassin’s Creed Film
TweetHeute hat Ubisoft neue Ubicollectibles-Figuren und –Artikel für den Assassin’s Creed-Film enthüllt, inklusive der offiziellen Figuren von Aguilar und Maria sowie der offiziellen Nachbildungen des Edenapfels und der Truhe, in der er gemeinsam [...]
Watch_Dogs 2 – Systemanforderungen enthüllt!
TweetUbisoft kündigte heute die minimalen Systemvoraussetzungen für die PC-Version von WATCH_DOGS 2 an. Die PC-Version wird überdies zahlreiche technische Features bieten, die insbesondere High-End-User mit umfangreichen Anpassungsmöglichkeiten erfreut. [...]