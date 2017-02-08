  • rss
Fallout 4 Skyrim Bethesda

Fallout 4 – Patchnotes für Update 1.9

  • Patrick Winter
  • 08/02/2017
  • 0

Fallout 4 bekommt im Laufe der Woche ein frisches Update spendiert. Und wir haben die Patchnotes für euch parat!

Fallout 4 – Verbesserter PS4 Pro Support und mehr

Das ist neu:

New Features

  • Enhanced PS4 Pro Support
  • Support for High Resolution Texture Pack (PC only)
  • Added Featured category for mods
  • Added ability to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorited filters by today, week, month and all time
  • Added number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu
  • Added number of favorites count to Mod Details page
  • Added required dependencies to Mod Details page
  • Added latest version number and notes to Mod Details page

Fixes

  • General performance and stability improvements
  • Improvements to Reporting mods categories
  • Fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu
  • Improved Bethesda.net error messaging

Auf dem PC ist das Update bereits verfügbar.

Quelle

Patrick Winter

... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
