Eagle Flight – Alle Trophäen im Überblick

Wenn ihr euch den anstehenden PSVR-Titel Eagle Flight kaufen wollt, sind bestimmt auch die Trophäen interessant. Insgesamt gibt es 35 davon, die wir weiter unten aufgelistet haben.
Eagle Flight – Die Trophäen im Überblick
Dabei gibt es vier Gold-Trophäen, die unter anderem erfordern, dass ihr 1.609 Kilometer fliegt, das letzte Kapitel abschließt, alle Collectible sammelt und drei Sterne bei jeder Challenge erhaltet. Zudem gibt es fünf Mehrspieler-Trophäen, wovon eine 200 Siege erfordert.
Und hier ist auch die Liste:
Platinum
- Ruling the Roost: Collect all other Trophies
Gold
- Well-Traveled: Fly for 1,609 km total
- The Sky Is Yours: Complete the Eiffel Tower chapter
- Magpie: Gather every collectible in the game
- Champion: Earn 3 stars on every challenge
Silver
- Well-Fed: Win 200 games in multiplayer
- Ruler of the Underworld: Earn 3 stars on every Tunnel challenge
- Loyal Companion: Earn 3 stars on every Escort challenge
- Hot Wings: Earn 3 stars on every Ring challenge
- Feathering the Nest: Earn 3 stars on every Feather Rush challenge
- Death From Above: Earn 3 stars on every Enemy Attack challenge
- Dark Night: Defeat the Grim Falcon
- Catch of the Day: Earn 3 stars on every Find the Fish challenge
- Apex Predator: Eliminate 1000 enemies in multiplayer
- A Bird In Hand: Earn 3 stars on every Chase challenge
Bronze
- Two Birds with One Stone: Eliminate 2 enemies with one Screech Wave
- Top of the Food Chain: Eliminate 50 falcons
- Scavenger: Eliminate 100 vultures
- Scarecrow: Complete the Basilica chapter
- Out of the Belfry: Eliminate 50 bats
- Hunter-Gatherer – Pantheon: Gather every collectible in the Pantheon district
- Hunter-Gatherer – Notre-Dame: Gather every collectible in the Notre-Dame district
- Hunter-Gatherer – Louvre: Gather every collectible in the Louvre district
- Hunter-Gatherer – Eiffel Tower: Gather every collectible in the Eiffel Tower district
- Hunter-Gatherer – Basilica: Gather every collectible in the Basilica district
- Hat Trick: Deliver 3 prey back to your nest in one multiplayer match
- Free Bird: Complete the Pantheon chapter
- Fly Like An Eagle: Complete the flight tutorial
- Feeding Frenzy: Deliver 100 prey to your nest in multiplayer.
- Far Cry: Eliminate an enemy from over 500 meters away
- Early Bird: Be the first eagle to catch the prey in multiplayer
- Eaglet: Complete the Notre-Dame chapter
- Birdie: Finish an enemy attack with one less Screech Wave than targets
- Bird of Prey: Complete the Louvre chapter
- And Now His Watch Has Ended: Eliminate 80 crows
