Eagle Flight – Alle Trophäen im Überblick

von Patrick Winter am 07/11/2016
0
Eagle Flight

Wenn ihr euch den anstehenden PSVR-Titel Eagle Flight kaufen wollt, sind bestimmt auch die Trophäen interessant. Insgesamt gibt es 35 davon, die wir weiter unten aufgelistet haben.

Eagle Flight – Die Trophäen im Überblick

Dabei gibt es vier Gold-Trophäen, die unter anderem erfordern, dass ihr 1.609 Kilometer fliegt, das letzte Kapitel abschließt, alle Collectible sammelt und drei Sterne bei jeder Challenge erhaltet. Zudem gibt es fünf Mehrspieler-Trophäen, wovon eine 200 Siege erfordert.

Und hier ist auch die Liste:

Platinum

  • Ruling the Roost: Collect all other Trophies

Gold

  • Well-Traveled: Fly for 1,609 km total
  • The Sky Is Yours: Complete the Eiffel Tower chapter
  • Magpie: Gather every collectible in the game
  • Champion: Earn 3 stars on every challenge

Silver

  • Well-Fed: Win 200 games in multiplayer
  • Ruler of the Underworld: Earn 3 stars on every Tunnel challenge
  • Loyal Companion: Earn 3 stars on every Escort challenge
  • Hot Wings: Earn 3 stars on every Ring challenge
  • Feathering the Nest: Earn 3 stars on every Feather Rush challenge
  • Death From Above: Earn 3 stars on every Enemy Attack challenge
  • Dark Night: Defeat the Grim Falcon
  • Catch of the Day: Earn 3 stars on every Find the Fish challenge
  • Apex Predator: Eliminate 1000 enemies in multiplayer
  • A Bird In Hand: Earn 3 stars on every Chase challenge

Bronze

  • Two Birds with One Stone: Eliminate 2 enemies with one Screech Wave
  • Top of the Food Chain: Eliminate 50 falcons
  • Scavenger: Eliminate 100 vultures
  • Scarecrow: Complete the Basilica chapter
  • Out of the Belfry: Eliminate 50 bats
  • Hunter-Gatherer – Pantheon: Gather every collectible in the Pantheon district
  • Hunter-Gatherer – Notre-Dame: Gather every collectible in the Notre-Dame district
  • Hunter-Gatherer – Louvre: Gather every collectible in the Louvre district
  • Hunter-Gatherer – Eiffel Tower: Gather every collectible in the Eiffel Tower district
  • Hunter-Gatherer – Basilica: Gather every collectible in the Basilica district
  • Hat Trick: Deliver 3 prey back to your nest in one multiplayer match
  • Free Bird: Complete the Pantheon chapter
  • Fly Like An Eagle: Complete the flight tutorial
  • Feeding Frenzy: Deliver 100 prey to your nest in multiplayer.
  • Far Cry: Eliminate an enemy from over 500 meters away
  • Early Bird: Be the first eagle to catch the prey in multiplayer
  • Eaglet: Complete the Notre-Dame chapter
  • Birdie: Finish an enemy attack with one less Screech Wave than targets
  • Bird of Prey: Complete the Louvre chapter
  • And Now His Watch Has Ended: Eliminate 80 crows

Link:
Quelle

Eagle Flight
