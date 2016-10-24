Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Alle Trophäen im Überblick

Wenn ihr euch Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 kauft, werdet ihr natürlich allerhand Trophäen freischalten können. Und wenn ihr keine Angst vor Spoilern habt, gibt es die gesamte Liste wenige Zeilen weiter unten.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Alle Trophäen
Insgesamt gibt es 50 an der Zahl. Davon ist eine Platin, zwei Gold, elf Silber und 36 Bronze. Die Gold-Trophäen verlangen von euch alle „Erwacht“-Skills für alle Rassen und alle Enden zu sehen.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 erscheint am 28. Oktober 2016 in Europa für PS4 und Xbox One. Einen Tag vorher erscheint der Titel für PC.
Platinum
- Bye Bye, Xenoverse: Obtained all trophies!
Gold
- Over Here, Slowpoke…: Learn all possible Awoken Skills for each race from the large time rifts.
- Goku’s Dream is Super-Huge!: Watch the ending sequence.
Silver
- You’re the Second Foe to Push Me This Far!: Cleared all Parallel Quests!
- You’re Number 1!: Get Vegeta to acknowledge your strength.
- You’re Like the Son I Never Had…: Complete all the instructors’ lessons.
- You Really Are a Hero!: Complete all Expert Missions.
- Want to Be the Next God of Destruction?: Pass the Super Class test.
- Victory is Mine!: Won online 7 times!
- The Righteous Must Flourish!: Become a student of the Great Saiyamen and defeat all the villains.
- Takkaraput pop porunga pupiritt paro!: Power up Shenron’s wishes.
- I’ve Come for You!: Unlocked all characters and variations!
- I’ll Make You Commander of the Frieza Force: Become Frieza’s second-in-command.
- I Feel a Little…Different!: Cause a Majin to change.
Bronze
- You’re Not Worthy of Fighting Me!: Parallel Quest completion rate is over 50%!
- You Wouldn’t Want to Work for Me, Would You?: Join the Frieza Force.
- You Really Get Around!: Visited all stages!
- You Can’t Destroy What I Really Am!: Collect 50% of nicknames and view the nickname list.
- We Better Use the Hyperbolic Time Chamber…: Complete all Challenge Quests.
- Tra La La La La La!: Complete 10 of Krillin’s training sessions.
- The Spirit of Goku is Forever!: Complete “A Desperate Future.”
- The Saiyan Legend Reborn!: Complete “The Saiyan Threat.”
- The Most Powerful Majin is Born!: Cause a Majin to be born.
- The Battle of Gods Concludes!: Complete “God of Destruction’s Anger.”
- The Bad Guys Always Wear the Coolest Clothes: Collect half of all equipment.
- That Stone Might Be a Decoy! Let Me Check It: Complete 10 of Yamcha’s training sessions.
- Take Care of Your Mom for Me…: Free all allies who were put under mind control.
- Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan: Reach level 80.
- Successor of the Strongest: Complete “Android Warfare.”
- Shut Up and Put This on Your Right Ear!: Create a QQ Bang.
- Seize the Future!!: Complete “Decisive Battle with Majin Buu.”
- See You Later!: Successfully repel a super Ki Blast.
- Prologue to Battle!: Complete “Raditz’s Attack.”
- Prepare to Die!: Pass the Easy Class test.
- People of Earth, Please Lend Me Your Energy!: Collect half of all skills.
- Of All My Fights You’re My 2nd Strongest Foe: Won endless battle 7 times!
- My Stomach Hurts!: Receive an SP Reward from Hercule.
- It Won’t Be Enough to Kill Me!: Pass the Kai Class test.
- In a Rocket Built For One Person?: Ride a vehicle.
- If I Don’t Do It, Who Will?: Complete 7 Expert Missions.
- I Summon You Forth: Shenron!: Gathered 7 Dragon Balls and summoned Shenron!
- How About a Little Warm-up?: Played Online Battles for the first time!
- Hello!: Pay a visit to Kame House.
- Frieza’s Secret Weapon!: Complete “The Ginyu Force Strikes.”
- Focus Hard – Not on a Place, But on a Person: Interact with Time Miniatures in all Bases.
- Despair Once More!: Complete “The Emperor’s Return.”
- Defiance in the Face of Despair!!: Complete “Unknown History.”
- Dawn of the Fierce Battle…: Complete “Ruckus on Planet Namek.”
- Awaken Warrior of Legend…: Complete “The Galactic Emperor.”
- Allow Me to Awaken This Power for You: Unlock an attribute boost.
