Destiny – Patchnotes für Update 2.4.1

Mit dem Update auf die Version 2.4.1 hat Entwickler Bungie zahlreiche Änderungen an der Ökonomie und Balance in Destiny vorgenommen.

Destiny – Die Änderungen im Überblick

Ohne große Worte zu verlieren, wollen wir euch sogleich auch die umfassenden Patchnotes im englischen Original vorstellen!

Items

General

Horn Relays from Sparrow Racing League are no longer used to upgrade Rare Quality Horns

These items can be discarded

All players will receive 15 Silver Dust as compensation for this change to Horn Relays

Fixed an issue where Rare Special Weapon Engrams would sometimes decrypt into Legendary Primary Weapons

Gjallar Horn will no longer dismantle into a Horn Relay

Fixed an issue where Agonarch Runes were not charging due to the same Taken Major spawning in the Dreadnaught Patrol

Fixed an issue where the Consumed Ghost Shell did not properly display its spines

Fixed an issue where Comitatus was not dropping properly from Faction Packages for players who own Kondratyuk’s Escape

Fixed an issue where some players were not receiving SIVA Key Fragments from Raid bosses in Wrath of the Machine

1 SIVA Key Fragment will now drop from Normal Mode bosses

2 SIVA Key Fragments will now drop from Heroic Mode bosses

SIVA Key Fragments will drop on each boss kill even if players have already completed the Raid that week

Several items from 2015 events have been removed:

Flimsy Masks

Gifts of the Lost

Fruit Motes, Glimmer Chew, Salty Engram, Sour Engram, Sugary Engram, Chocolate Strange Coins, Void Fizz

Paper Scraps

Crumpled Masks

Rare Quality Sparrow Horns

Paper Glue from Festival of the Lost 2015 now shards into 1 Silver Dust

Collections

A new Holiday Collection is now available to allow you to reclaim your Festival of the Lost Masks

The Sparrow Collection will now allow you to reclaim your Legendary Sparrow Horns

Crucible Emblems have been split into two new categories: Crucible and Trials of Osiris

The Shaders Iris Germanica, Mercurial Dawn, Surfbreaker, Nebula Glow, Sulfur Burnish, and Electric Aquarius can now be used and seen in the Shader Collection by all three Classes

Fixed issue in which two instances of Apotheosis Veil Helmet would appear in the Exotic Armor Collection

PVP

Inferno Elimination is now available in Private Matches

Fixed an issue where Changing Subclasses in Orbit for a PvP activity would reset Melee and Grenade charges

Fixed an issue where players were able to get under the stairs on the Drifter map

Fixed an issue where the Iron Banner Support Bounty was not awarding 5 points for Allies Defended

The Lighthouse on Mercury is now a social space that can accommodate up to 9 players with a Flawless Trials Passage

Vendors: Fixed an issue where uncommon Warlock Bonds were being sent to the Postmaster for recovery

Eververse: Reputation Boosters can now be purchased for Silver Dust as well as Silver

Economy

General

Fixed an issue where the Trespasser did not require an Exotic Shard to Infuse

All changes to increase Light above 385 will take effect upon the release of Heroic Mode for Wrath of the Machine

Activities

The SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 365 Light

The Heroic SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 385 Light

Archon’s Forge can now drop rewards up to 385 Light

Archon’s Forge can now drop Ghosts and Artifacts up to 400 Light

Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Strike Hoards will now provide drops up to 400 Light

Wrath of the Machine, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner will now attempt to reward higher Light items on average

Packages

Vanguard, Crucible, and Faction packages will now provide drops up to 390 Light

Increased chance of Artifacts from Crota’s Bane Reputation Packages

Increased chance of Ghosts from New Monarchy, Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, Vanguard, and Crucible Reputation Packages

Engrams

Rare Engrams will now decrypt up to 365 Light

Legendary Engrams will now decrypt up to 385 Light

Exotic Engrams will now decrypt up to 400 Light

Weapons: Fixed an issue that caused Firefly to activate many, many more times than intended causing a crash

Armor – Exotics

The following Exotic Armor no longer require Rise of Iron and can be acquired through Exotic Engrams:

Astrocyte Verse (Warlock Helm)

Ophidium Aspect (Warlock Gauntlets)

Thagomizers (Titan Gauntlets)

Adjusted the Rapid Cooldown perk on the Fr0st-EE5 Hunter Exotic Legs to no longer interfere with the base cooldown provided by stats

UI

Fixed an issue with the Roster previews for the following Emblems:Memories of Iron, Shield of the City

Eververse sections for Emotes now displayed as Emotes I and Emotes II

Fixed an issue where the Taken War Heroic Strikes Playlist tooltip incorrectly displayed +10 Legendary Marks as a reward

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Heroic Strike node was not updating with the Weekly Reset

Fixed an issue where the Heroic SIVA Crisis Playlist was not counting towards the “Take a Strike” Record in the Rise of Iron Record Book

