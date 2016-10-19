Destiny – Patchnotes für Update 2.4.1

Mit dem Update auf die Version 2.4.1 hat Entwickler Bungie zahlreiche Änderungen an der Ökonomie und Balance in Destiny vorgenommen.
Destiny – Die Änderungen im Überblick
Ohne große Worte zu verlieren, wollen wir euch sogleich auch die umfassenden Patchnotes im englischen Original vorstellen!
Items
General
- Horn Relays from Sparrow Racing League are no longer used to upgrade Rare Quality Horns
- These items can be discarded
- All players will receive 15 Silver Dust as compensation for this change to Horn Relays
- Fixed an issue where Rare Special Weapon Engrams would sometimes decrypt into Legendary Primary Weapons
- Gjallar Horn will no longer dismantle into a Horn Relay
- Fixed an issue where Agonarch Runes were not charging due to the same Taken Major spawning in the Dreadnaught Patrol
- Fixed an issue where the Consumed Ghost Shell did not properly display its spines
- Fixed an issue where Comitatus was not dropping properly from Faction Packages for players who own Kondratyuk’s Escape
- Fixed an issue where some players were not receiving SIVA Key Fragments from Raid bosses in Wrath of the Machine
- 1 SIVA Key Fragment will now drop from Normal Mode bosses
- 2 SIVA Key Fragments will now drop from Heroic Mode bosses
- SIVA Key Fragments will drop on each boss kill even if players have already completed the Raid that week
Several items from 2015 events have been removed:
- Flimsy Masks
- Gifts of the Lost
- Fruit Motes, Glimmer Chew, Salty Engram, Sour Engram, Sugary Engram, Chocolate Strange Coins, Void Fizz
- Paper Scraps
- Crumpled Masks
- Rare Quality Sparrow Horns
- Paper Glue from Festival of the Lost 2015 now shards into 1 Silver Dust
Collections
- A new Holiday Collection is now available to allow you to reclaim your Festival of the Lost Masks
- The Sparrow Collection will now allow you to reclaim your Legendary Sparrow Horns
- Crucible Emblems have been split into two new categories: Crucible and Trials of Osiris
- The Shaders Iris Germanica, Mercurial Dawn, Surfbreaker, Nebula Glow, Sulfur Burnish, and Electric Aquarius can now be used and seen in the Shader Collection by all three Classes
- Fixed issue in which two instances of Apotheosis Veil Helmet would appear in the Exotic Armor Collection
PVP
- Inferno Elimination is now available in Private Matches
- Fixed an issue where Changing Subclasses in Orbit for a PvP activity would reset Melee and Grenade charges
- Fixed an issue where players were able to get under the stairs on the Drifter map
- Fixed an issue where the Iron Banner Support Bounty was not awarding 5 points for Allies Defended
- The Lighthouse on Mercury is now a social space that can accommodate up to 9 players with a Flawless Trials Passage
Vendors: Fixed an issue where uncommon Warlock Bonds were being sent to the Postmaster for recovery
Eververse: Reputation Boosters can now be purchased for Silver Dust as well as Silver
Economy
General
- Fixed an issue where the Trespasser did not require an Exotic Shard to Infuse
- All changes to increase Light above 385 will take effect upon the release of Heroic Mode for Wrath of the Machine
Activities
- The SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 365 Light
- The Heroic SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 385 Light
- Archon’s Forge can now drop rewards up to 385 Light
- Archon’s Forge can now drop Ghosts and Artifacts up to 400 Light
- Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Strike Hoards will now provide drops up to 400 Light
- Wrath of the Machine, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner will now attempt to reward higher Light items on average
Packages
- Vanguard, Crucible, and Faction packages will now provide drops up to 390 Light
- Increased chance of Artifacts from Crota’s Bane Reputation Packages
- Increased chance of Ghosts from New Monarchy, Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, Vanguard, and Crucible Reputation Packages
Engrams
Rare Engrams will now decrypt up to 365 Light
Legendary Engrams will now decrypt up to 385 Light
Exotic Engrams will now decrypt up to 400 Light
Weapons: Fixed an issue that caused Firefly to activate many, many more times than intended causing a crash
Armor – Exotics
The following Exotic Armor no longer require Rise of Iron and can be acquired through Exotic Engrams:
- Astrocyte Verse (Warlock Helm)
- Ophidium Aspect (Warlock Gauntlets)
- Thagomizers (Titan Gauntlets)
- Adjusted the Rapid Cooldown perk on the Fr0st-EE5 Hunter Exotic Legs to no longer interfere with the base cooldown provided by stats
UI
- Fixed an issue with the Roster previews for the following Emblems:Memories of Iron, Shield of the City
- Eververse sections for Emotes now displayed as Emotes I and Emotes II
- Fixed an issue where the Taken War Heroic Strikes Playlist tooltip incorrectly displayed +10 Legendary Marks as a reward
- Fixed an issue where the Weekly Heroic Strike node was not updating with the Weekly Reset
- Fixed an issue where the Heroic SIVA Crisis Playlist was not counting towards the “Take a Strike” Record in the Rise of Iron Record Book
