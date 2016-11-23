Dark Souls III – Patch 1.9 kommt Freitag

Überblick
Wenn euch Dark Souls III einfach nicht in Frieden ruhen lässt: Am Freitag gibt es einen neuen Patch mit umfassenden Änderungen. Außerdem gibt es allerhand Fixes für Ashes of Ariandel.
Dark Souls III – Änderungen zielen auch auf PvP und Koop ab
Während die Balancing-Änderungen vornehmlich am PvP und Koop schrauben, gibt es keine neuen Features allgemein. Und hier sind auch die Notes:
- Updated multiplayer in the Painted World of Ariandel so that guests can also fight Sir Vilhelm.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would get trapped in the rocks.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where Sir Vilhelm would disappear/reappear in certain areas.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the character name is not displayed when locked on to Livid Pyromancer Dunnel.
- Fixed an issue where it becomes impossible to progress further in the game because, Friede occasionally does not respawn as Blackflame Friede.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the Gravetender Greatwolf would not appear in the battle.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a crab enemy would float in the air if led to a certain location.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a certain Birch Woman would suddenly appear directly in front of the player.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where certain crystal lizards would not move until they began to attack.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the crab enemies movement patterns would change if the player repeatedly saved/loaded data near them
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where the knight enemies in the tower would disappear if the player repeatedly saved/loaded data in that area.
- Fixed an issue in the Painted World of Ariandel where a bridge would break in the host’s side, but not on the guest’s side.
- Fixed an issue where the application would freeze upon trying to load a 6-Player undead Match.
- Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where the controls at times become unresponsive when joining a session.
- Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where consumable items were not restored after the battle ended.
- Fixed an issue in the Undead Match where the player is unable to see other players’ soceries such as Homing Soulmass, Homing Crystal Soulmass, etc.
- Fixed an issue where some motions which were improved in patch 1.08 did not take effect when a weapon was equipped to the left hand.
- Fixed an issue where the weight of Curved Swords fluctuated in Regulation 1.22.
- Fixed an issue where the player can fall from any height by repeatedly performing the Crow Quills skill while the Silvercat Ring is equipped.
- Fixed an issue where player could not be absolved of sin as long as Siegward of Catarina remained in Irithyll of the Boreal Valley.
- Fixed an issue where the player was able to leave the area during the battle with the Crystal Sage.
- Fixed an issue in the Grand Archives where the Elder Prince, Lorian would warp outside of the boss area.
- Fixed an issue in the Grand Archives where a boss battle would start upon returning from a multiplayer session.
- Fixed an issue where the guest could enter the boss area before the host.
- Fixed other issues and adjusted game balance.
Bevor der Patch aufgespielt wird, gehen die Server offline. Hier sind die Zeiten auf allen Plattformen:
- PS4: 2am to 4am CET / 1am to 3am GMT / 5pm to 7pm PT / 8pm to 10pm ET
- Xbox One: 2am to 8am CET / 1am to 7am GMT / 5pm to 12pm PT / 8pm to 5am ET
- STEAM: 9am to 11am CET / 8am to 10am GMT / 12am to 2am PT / 3am to 5am ET
Link:
Quelle
