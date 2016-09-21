Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots

Überblick
Item Reviewed
Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
Author21/09/2016
Publisher
XSEED Games
Entwickler
Ankake Spa
Release
Erschienen
XSEED Games zeigt euch passend zum Launch von Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity neue Bilder.
Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Patrick Winter
Über den Autor
Dir könnte auch gefallen:
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
TweetBandai Namco hat neue Bilder zu Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization veröffentlicht.
Pokémon Mond/Sonne – 21.09.2016 – Screenshots
TweetNintendo und The Pokémon Company zeigen euch neue Bilder und Artworks zu Pokémon Mond Sonne.
Gears of War 4 – 20.09.2016 – Screenshots
TweetMicrosoft und Entwickler The Coalition zeigen euch neue Bilder zu Gears of War 4.