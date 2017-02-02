2K und Gearbox Software veröffentlichen heute die vierte Story-Operation „Montana und die Dämonenbärin“ in Battleborn und geben die fünfte Story-Operation bekannt.
- PlayStation 4 Pro – Sony kommentiert Verkäufe - 02/02/2017
- Final Fantasy XV – PS4 Pro-Update kommt! - 02/02/2017
- Battleborn – Vierte Story-Operation ist live - 02/02/2017
- Battleborn – Montana und die Dämonenbärin – Screenshots - 02/02/2017
- Evil Factory – Launch Trailer - 02/02/2017
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Mobile Launch Trailer - 02/02/2017
- Nintendo Switch – Online-Service für bis zu 26 USD in Japan - 02/02/2017
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Systemanforderungen - 02/02/2017
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – Infos zum Season Pass - 02/02/2017
- Nintendo Switch – Play anytime, anywhere, with anyone Trailer - 02/02/2017
Kommentar hinterlassen